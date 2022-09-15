U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Oppenheimer Hires Joel Sendek As Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Research Team, Further Bolstering the Firm's Commitment to an Important Area of Focus

·4 min read

Sendek's distinguished career as an analyst covering biotechnology companies and overseeing critical finance functions in industry, brings significant experience and specialized perspective at a pivotal period for life sciences companies and investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the ongoing expansion of its Healthcare Life Sciences Research Team within the firm's Equity Research Department with the appointment of Joel Sendek as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Equity Research. Mr. Sendek will report to John Parks, Managing Director and Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer.

Mr. Parks said, "We are delighted to have Joel join our talented team of healthcare equity research analysts as they identify new developments in biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals. In an exceptional career spanning decades, Joel has brought to his previous roles deep expertise in biotech stock coverage, capital raising, and investor relations. His experience in skillfully navigating a rapidly evolving industry has been defined by a careful, time-tested approach that has benefited investors and firms. With the objective to provide even greater value-added services to all of our biotech clients, Joel will guide and collaborate with our already extensive team of Senior Analysts. As Oppenheimer continues to be recognized for its thought leadership across the spectrum of biotechnology and healthcare services, we look forward to meeting the needs of investors seeking more information about key growth drivers in the industry."

Mr. Sendek has served as CFO at four biotech companies, subsequent to a two-decade career as a biotech analyst. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Dewpoint Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotech company focused on biomolecular condensates, where he successfully completed a $150 million Series C financing in 2022. He was previously CFO at three publicly traded biotech companies, including Sema4, Spero Therapeutics, and Forward Pharma. From 1997 to 2014, Joel was a senior analyst covering biotechnology, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences Research at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co., Inc. and prior to that as a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research at Lazard. Mr. Sendek has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal as an All-Star Analyst with a number one ranking for stock picking.

Mr. Sendek said, "I am honored to be part of Oppenheimer's biotechnology research team, which includes some of the most talented individuals in the industry: Matt Biegler, Mark Breidenbach, François Brisebois, Leland Gershell, Jeff Jones, Justin Kim, Jay Olson, and Hartaj Singh. Oppenheimer is held in the highest regard for its research and laser focus on key sectors that include medical technology and devices, biopharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. It is my pleasure to join such an outstanding group of professionals, and John Parks, as they broaden the reach and penetration of the firm's life sciences domain expertise."

Michael A. Margolis, R.Ph., Co-Head of Healthcare, Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking at Oppenheimer, said, "The changing landscape of the industry means more uncharted opportunities for healthcare-focused investors, who must stay well-informed about emerging trends defining the course of business. Joel's guidance and thought leadership will be critical in the creation of highly sought-after research and insight. I welcome him to the firm at an exciting time for healthcare life sciences."

John Hellier, Senior Managing Director of Equities at Oppenheimer commented, "Oppenheimer's preeminence in the area of equity coverage has furthered our reputation as a leading advisory service addressing growth industries, with healthcare a special focus of important, relevant analysis. Joel's extensive experience serving companies and investors alike will assist our clients achieve their strategic and financial goals, while opening up vast new opportunities. I look forward to the continued development of high-caliber research that Oppenheimer is known for in the industry as we build on our current success."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:
Elizabeth Shim / Joseph Kuo
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4851
eshim@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer-hires-joel-sendek-as-head-of-healthcare-life-sciences-research-team-further-bolstering-the-firms-commitment-to-an-important-area-of-focus-301624411.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

