The Morning After: Oppo's concept phone has a rollable OLED screen
Monday provided good news/bad news updates for cord-cutters, as Hulu with live TV got more expensive, but HBO Max is finally available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Streamers are still waiting for Peacock to officially launch on Fire TV and for HBO Max to hit Roku, but this is a start.
For those seeking value at a higher price point, word came down that Tesla will end sales of the $35,000 Model 3. Available only by special order, the sedan dropped several features to hit Elon Musk’s promised price point. The Model 3 appears to have a refresh incoming, so hopefully some design improvements can bring it back to that entry price — or even lower.
— Richard Lawler
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs
Meet the DGX Station A100.
Back in May, NVIDIA announced a ridiculously powerful GPU called the A100. The card was designed for data center systems rather than anything the average consumer would run at home. Today, the company has announced the DGX Station A100 which, as the name implies, has the form factor of a desk-bound workstation. It comes with four A100 GPUs — either the 40GB model that the original DGX A100 system came with or a new 80GB version. If customers go with the latter, they’ll have 320GB of GPU memory to play with.
Beyond Meat claims its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier
You might have a better reason to ditch beef.
The company has unveiled two new versions of the Beyond Burger that address complaints from those who still prefer beef. The lead burger is reportedly the company’s “juiciest” while still containing 35 percent less saturated fat than typical 80/20 beef (80 percent lean, 20 percent fat). If you’re interested in health above all else, a nutrition-oriented burger has 55 percent less saturated fat than 80/20 beef. The updated Beyond Burgers will be available across the US in early 2021.
The best fitness gadgets for the athlete in your life
Or aspirational athlete.
Athletes can often be easy to shop for. Sometimes, however, they can be discerning — or might just have everything they need already. Engadget is here to offer some new suggestions they might need (or simply want).
Harley-Davidson's electric bikes are up for pre-order
They start at $3,399 and will start shipping in March 2021.
In late October, Harley-Davidson showed off its first e-bike, the Serial 1, which was set to arrive in March 2021. It was an intriguing look, but a bit light on details — however, today the company reveals all four Serial 1 models and opens them up for pre-order.
Let’s focus on the premium rides: the RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed models. They’re essentially identical to each other except for one key difference: the Speed model hits a top speed of 28MPH compared to the 20MPH on the standard model. Both bikes have a 706Wh battery, which takes about six and a half hours to charge. While the cheaper MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Step-Thru e-bikes feature single speed drivetrains, the RUSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY Speed have the Enviolo Automatiq shifting system, which works as a continuously variable transmission.
What does all that mean? It means that with this and the Gates carbon-fiber drive belt, these two models should require less maintenance. The RUSH/CTY starts at $4,499, while the Speed model costs $4,999. And MOSH/CTY, the least expensive model, is still a major investment at $3,399.
