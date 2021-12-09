Oppo's Find N is the company's first foldable flagship phone

Oppo has teased its first foldable smartphone nearly three years after it unveiled a prototype device. The Find N looks like a device along the lines of Samsung's Galaxy Fold lineup, created after "four years of intense R&D and six generations of prototypes," Oppo said in a press release. The launch is set to take place at Oppo Inno Day on December 15th.

Oppo didn't reveal any processor, display or other specs of the Find N, other than showing an image and video. It did promise a "beautiful" device that feels good in the hand, and will be simple to use in both the open and closed positions. It also said that it has solved any screen creasing and durability issues inherent in folding smartphones.

The company best known for folding smartphones is Samsung, with both the Fold and Flip devices. It took Samsung three generations to work out major kinks in the Fold lineup, but the latest Fold 3 model "still needs work," we said in our Engadget review. Oppo has played things differently by waiting to release its first model, presumably until it felt it had ironed out any major issues.

On top of the Find N, Oppo is set to reveal other products, having teased a "cutting-edge" neural processing unit (NPU) and smart glasses. The latter will presumably succeed last year's Oppo AR Glass 2021, developer-only Wayfarer-type glasses with 0.71-inch OLED panels meant to be connected to Android devices via a USB cable. It teased the new model with a "light vs. light" tagline, so they might be lightweight models aimed consumers, not just developers. We'll soon find out, as Oppo Inno Day runs from December 14-15.