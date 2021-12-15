The Morning After: Oppo tries to build a Google Glass for China

The Google Glass vision isn’t dead. Or at least, it’s been resurrected by Oppo. Following last year's AR Glass concept, the new Oppo Air Glass will be available in Q1 2022 for a yet-to-be-announced price. It'll come in two parts: a detachable monocle (in black or white) and a separate frame. And no, you won't be able to attach the 30-gram device to your own glasses.

The focus here is on simple information, shown on a 640 x 480 image on a waveguide display. My favorite part might be the software Oppo is pitching, including a teleprompter display that you can set the scroll speed for. (Although, yes, you’d have to wear the thing in front of your audience…)

Concept image for Oppo's Air Glass

For now, Oppo says the smartwear is China-only, so it might be an even rarer spot than Google’s original Glass.

— Mat Smith

It has a battery that lasts three hours.

LG

LG is teasing two new TVs with unusual designs at CES 2022, one of which is the recently announced premium OLED Evo TV with a motorized cover. The other is, literally, a wireless TV on wheels. The StanbyME has a built-in battery, and you can roll it in and out of any room in your home. The 27-inch display is on a moveable stand with concealed wheels, and you can adjust its height to customize its position.

You can also see how your stats this year compare to those in 2020.

Nintendo is getting into the end-of-year review mood, emailing many of its users about how they spent time with their Switch throughout the last 12 months.

The 2021 iteration isn’t widely different from last year’s iteration. You’ll once again see the total number of hours you put in through the year and a count of all the games you played. There’s also a breakdown of how many hours you played each month, in addition to a look back at your most active day. You’ll see how much time you spent between handheld and docked modes, as well.

And easier to recycle.

Dell

Dell might not be the most-loved PC company in terms of customer service, but it frequently tops corporate charts for environmentally friendly initiatives. Working with Intel, the company has created a new laptop called Concept Luna, with the aim of making future PCs easier to repair, reuse and recycle.

Dell said if it incorporated all the design ideas, it could reduce a computer's carbon footprint by up to 50 percent compared to current laptop models. Redesigned components make better use of space and improve passive cooling, while also reducing power demands. This, in turn, allows for a smaller battery with deep-cycle cells with a "long charge that can be maintained across many years of use, increasing refurbishment and reuse beyond the first product life it services," Dell said.

It applies to models 2018 and later, with a free trial from 3 to 10 years.

To the consternation of some owners, Toyota's remote start key fob functionality requires a paid $8 per month subscription service. This applies to 2018 and later models, but recently came to light as the free trials of Toyota's Remote Connect subscription started to expire.

Toyota lets owners start vehicles like the RAV 4 PHEV remotely in two ways. One is over WiFi/LTE using its Remote Connect apps — these are what cost $8 per month or $80 per year. The other is by using the key fob. Unless they read the fine print, however, owners may not have known the key fob method was also part of the Remote Connect subscription. Toyota confirmed to The Drive that they need a paid subscription on every 2018 and newer Toyota model to use the function.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Android 12 Go Edition will make cheap phones faster and more efficient

YouTube TV may lose ESPN, ABC, FX and other Disney channels this week

Toyota's latest EV concepts include sports cars and a pickup

LastPass will launch new features faster after becoming independent

Fender's newest Acoustasonic guitar is cheaper, but not cheap enough

California suspends Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit

iFixit partners with Microsoft on official repair tools