Opportunities in the Americas Confectionery Sector to 2025

Summary The global confectionery sector was valued at US$191,395. 8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 05% during 2020-2025. The Americas was the largest market in the global confectionery sector with value sales of US$57,146.

6 million, accounting for a value share of 29.9% in 2020 and is expected to reach US$64,064.6 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.31%. The Americas was also the largest market in terms of volume with 4,549 million kg in 2020. The region is set to grow at a volume CAGR of 0.89% over 2020-2025. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas confectionery sector, with a value share of 37% in 2020, followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists. The top five companies in the American confectionery sector accounted for a value share of 60.6% in 2020, of which The Hershey Co held the highest share of 19.6%, with presence in all categories of the sector.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas confectionery sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various confectionery by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling confectionery manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector between 2015-2020. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the confectionery sector in 2020. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas confectionery sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, drug stores & pharmacies, e-retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, vending machines, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores and other retailers.

- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.

- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Americas confectionery sector.



