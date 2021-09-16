U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Confectionery Sector to 2025

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Summary The global confectionery sector was valued at US$191,395. 8 million in 2020. Over 2020-2025, it is set to grow at a CAGR of 3. 05% to reach US$222,366. 2 million by 2025.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Confectionery Sector to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151150/?utm_source=GNW
Asia-Pacific was the third-largest market in the global confectionery sector with value sales of US$45,801.7 million, accounting for a share of 23.9% in 2020. Over the forecast period, the region is anticipated to grow at value and volume CAGRs of 3.2% and 1.76%, respectively. In 2020, the top five companies in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector accounted for a value share of 45.8%. Mars, Incorporated made up 14.3%, with presence in the all the three confectionery categories. It was followed by Mondelez International, Inc (11.2%), Nestlé (7.1%), Perfetti Van Melle SpA (6.8%), and Lotte Co., Ltd. (6.4%). Private labels held a 1.3% value share of overall sales. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector in 2020, with a value share of 42%, followed by convenience stores, which accounted for a value share of 26.6%. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector in 2020, accounting for a volume share of 72.5%. It was followed by rigid plastics with 18.6% share.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various confectionery by category across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling confectionery manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector between 2015-2020. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the confectionery sector in 2020. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers and other retailers.
- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific confectionery sector.

Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.
- This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151150/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


