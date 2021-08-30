U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Polypropylene Compound Market

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in polypropylene compound market to 2026 by end use (automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, packaging, industrial, and others), polymer type (homo polymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers), filler type (mineral filled, glass reinforced, compounded TPO/TPVs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Polypropylene Compound Market"

The future of the global PP compound market looks promising with opportunities in electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive industries. The global PP compound market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $13.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in demand for light weight vehicles, and increasing demand for PP compound in appliances and consumer electronics industries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the polypropylene compound industry, includes development of eco-friendly polypropylene compounds. LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Spartech, Washington Penn, Kingfa, Sparsh Polychem, Ravago, and SABIC are among the major suppliers of the global PP compound market.

The study includes a forecast for the global PP compound market by end use, resin type, filler type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):
• Automotive
• Appliances
• Consumer Electronics
• Packaging
• Industrial
• Others

By Polymer Type (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):
• Homo Polymers
• Random Copolymers
• Impact Copolymers

By Filler Type (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):
• Mineral filled
• Glass fiber filled
• Compounded TPO/TPVs
• Others

By Region (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026):
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of World
In this market, homo polymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer are used for manufacturing various plastic parts. The analyst forecasts that the homo polymer segment will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to low cost and high temperature resistance properties.

Within this market, polypropylene compound for automotive is expected to remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle. The analyst predicts that the packaging segment will witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle class population and increasing demand for packaged food.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.

LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Spartech, Washington Penn, Kingfa, Sparsh Polychem, Ravago, and SABIC are among the major suppliers of the global PP compound market.

Features of the Global PP compound Market

• Market Size Estimates: PP compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (KT)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: PP compound market size by various segments, such as end use industry, polymer type, and filler type in terms of value and volume shipment.
• Regional Analysis: PP compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, polymer type, filler type, and regions for the global PP compound market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global PP compound market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities in the global polypropylene compound market by end use (automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, packaging, industrial, and others), polymer type (homo polymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers), filler type (mineral filled, glass reinforced, compounded TPO/TPVs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polypropylene compound market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the polypropylene compound market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this polypropylene compound market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the polypropylene compound market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the polypropylene compound market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this polypropylene compound market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polypropylene compound area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this polypropylene compound market?


