U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,463.00
    -41.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.40
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    -19.90 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.41 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,968.69
    +465.06 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.33
    +38.12 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.56
    +28.07 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Opportunities in the Eastern European Confectionery Sector to 2025

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Summary The global confectionery sector was valued at US$191,395. 8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 05% during 2020-2025. The Eastern European market, which held a value share of 11.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern European Confectionery Sector to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151149/?utm_source=GNW
5%, globally, was valued at US$22,038.3 million in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% during the next five years to reach US$26,214.2 million by 2025. In terms of volume, the Eastern European market recorded volume sales of 2,407.7 million units, in 2020. The region is set to grow at a volume CAGR of 1.36% during 2020-2025. The top five companies in the Eastern European confectionery sector accounted for a value share of 48.9% in 2020, of which Mars, Incorporated held the highest share of 13.9%, with presence in all confectionery categories. It was followed by Mondelez International, Inc (12.2%), Nestlé (10.5%), United Confectioners (6.2%), and Ferrero (6.1%). Private labels held a 3.4% value share of overall sales in the Eastern European confectionery sector in 2020. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Eastern European confectionery sector, with a value share of 44.8% in 2020, followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European confectionery sector, analyzing data from 20 countries in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -
- Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various confectionery by category across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling confectionery manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern European region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Health & Wellness Analysis*: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall confectionery sector between 2015-2020. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the confectionery sector in 2020. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering confectionery products with health and wellness attributes in the same year.
- Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European confectionery sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers and other retailers.
- Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.
- Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Eastern European confectionery sector.

Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.
- This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151149/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.