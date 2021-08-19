U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.00
    -39.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,561.00
    -326.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,733.00
    -116.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,114.90
    -40.10 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.13
    -2.33 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.16
    +6.25 (+34.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,807.76
    -375.95 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.90
    -5.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.11
    -163.21 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Opportunities in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market to 2031, Featuring LG Chem, Telsa, Excell Battery Co, Corvus Energy and BAK Power

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global lithium-ion battery packs market to accurately gauge its potential development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the lithium-ion battery packs market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the lithium-ion battery packs market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the lithium-ion battery packs market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the lithium-ion battery packs market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the lithium-ion battery packs market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the lithium-ion battery packs market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the lithium-ion battery packs market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

The report provides detailed information about the global lithium-ion battery packs market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global lithium-ion battery packs market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which type segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the global lithium-ion battery packs market during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenues in the competitive global lithium-ion battery packs market?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global lithium-ion battery packs market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global lithium-ion battery packs market?

  • Which end user segment is expected to offer maximum potential to the global lithium-ion battery packs market during the forecast period?

Companies Mentioned

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Saft

  • ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD.

  • LG Chem

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • BAK Power

  • BYD Company Ltd.

  • TOSHIBA CORPORATION

  • Tesla

  • Total Battery Solutions Ltd

  • ROMEO POWER, INC

  • SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

  • Excell Battery Co.

  • Amperex Technology Limited

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

  • Corvus Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Type

6. Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, by Pack Type

7. Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, by Power Capacity

8. Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, by End-user

9. Global Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031

10. North America Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, 2020-2031

11. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, 2020-2031

12. Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, 2020-2031

13. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, 2020-2031

14. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Packs Market Analysis, 2020-2031

15. Competition Landscape

16. Primary Research - Key Insights


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9tk9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector, telegraphing that Beijing plans to expand restrictions over its internet giants.China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the impact of crackdowns including on the edtech sector -- a major source of ad revenue. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of Xi Jinping’s camp

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • World markets head lower as Federal Reserve taper fears realised

    Worries about US tapering soured the mood in markets.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Oil drops to $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped to $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.