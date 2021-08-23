U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Opportunities in the Global Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Market: 11% CAGR Forecast, with Market Growing from $0.45 billion in 2020 to $0.5 billion in 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Prosthesis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the voice prosthesis devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.

The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.45 billion in 2020 to $0.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Companies Mentioned

  • Atos Medical

  • Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb

  • Servona

  • Acclarent Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

  • Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

  • Smith & Nephew PLC

  • InHealth Technologies

  • HEIMOMED Heinze

  • Sonova Holding AG

  • William Demant Holding A/S

  • Smiths Medical


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment

5. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

6. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

9. China Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

10. India Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

11. Japan Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

12. Australia Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

13. Indonesia Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

14. South Korea Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

15. Western Europe Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

16. UK Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

17. Germany Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

18. France Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

20. Russia Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

21. North America Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

22. USA Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

23. South America Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

24. Brazil Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

25. Middle East Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

26. Africa Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

27. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

29. Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kaxr74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


