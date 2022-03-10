U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    -159.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,663.50
    -71.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.60
    -15.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.73
    +3.03 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.20
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    -2.27 (-6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9640
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,143.31
    -2,987.14 (-7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.35
    -48.99 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.02
    -31.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Opportunities and Risks in the Functional Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Asia Contributing to the Expanding Beauty Drinks Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities and Risks in the Functional Beverage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the new context for beverage products globally. As multinational consumer goods companies internally review their portfolios of brands and products to achieve financial goals and resilience during and after the pandemic, they will increasingly look at "health/wellness" and "functional" claims as potential growth drivers.

An understanding of the global market trajectory of functional beverages could prove immensely valuable, even for companies in other CPG categories and for retailers scrutinizing consumer trends.

In the 21st century, the beverage industry has been testing out new products and approaches. Instead of moving large volumes of proprietary syrups and sugary water, the industry has been trying to:

  • Sell beverages with a purported healthy or "functional" benefit, often in smaller pack sizes and with premium pricing.

  • Substitute known flavors and brands with products that could be characterized as "less unhealthy."

  • Churn its portfolio regularly and ruthlessly, in order to capitalize on high growth trends, get out at the outset of a sales decline, and jump to the next trend, meeting the consumer wherever they are, both in terms of trends and channel.

Arguably, all of these maneuvers are aligning the beverage industry closer with public health, but at the very least, the industry is becoming more closely aligned with the ever-changing interests of the consumer.

If consumers are sincere in their expressions of wanting to live healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, then the massive non-alcoholic beverage market, which could be worth $1.60 trillion by 2025, will continue to produce more variety as well as ripple effects globally.

This is a big opportunity. It requires best practices, careful analysis, and long-term vision.

The report shows how some counterintuitive approaches are actually supported by data, and how the timing is perfect for an industry reorientation around public health.

It analyzes the statements and activities of many beverage industry executives in the United States while also applying a global lens to functional beverages, drawing upon strategic examples from around the world. All in a quest to answer the following: What are the most compelling opportunities? What are the greatest risks, and how can these risks be mitigated?

In highly diversified brand and product portfolios, functional beverages have become the most important category, so much so that it's hard to define the category. Functional claims are now associated with nearly every type of beverage, new and old.

This report contains approximately 30,000 words of qualitative and quantitative insights, structured as follows:

  • Executive Summary: Relevant and actionable insights are presented upfront.

  • The Category Opportunities section: Here, the report highlights new, evolving beverage categories and companies. It opens with a massive opportunity that has, thus far, been mostly overlooked. This section delivers intelligence that could potentially be used to outperform competitors. Many of the ideas contained within this report are easily extractable for the purposes of presentations.

  • The Risks section: Here, market dynamics are analyzed in-depth. Significant financial and legal risks are given the appropriate amount of consideration. Pandemic disruptions are assessed, and a wide-ranging list of functional beverage category risks is provided. Beverage companies can easily refer to this section for any internal SWOT analysis.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:

  • How can multinational beverage companies factor in public health and sustainability concerns while pursuing category creation in the form of at-home/functional beverage machines? What are the pros and cons of this white space?

  • How can multinational beverage companies and startups alike shift the unique value proposition of certain beverage categories from energy to relaxation, and from indulgence to lifestyle alignment?

  • How might the pandemic act as a driver of beverage innovations, such as the powdered category, probiotics/prebiotics, and sugar-free options?

  • What specific qualitative and quantitative insights might be relevant to a beverage company attempting to export the Asian beauty drinks category to the Western market? What are the precedents in water categories?

  • What are the pandemic-related risks that could interfere with functional beverage manufacturing, marketing, and distribution?

  • How can beverage startups most effectively gain market share?

  • How should beverage brands support their functional product claims and respond to public criticisms or controversies?

Key Topics Covered:

What are the Opportunities?

  • At-home functional beverage machines

  • The Precedents in Coffee Systems

  • Water/Sustainability Considerations

  • Strong Tailwinds

  • Category Creation

  • Previous/Imminent Attempts

  • Calming beverages, during this time of record high anxiety

  • Wheatgrass and plant-based beverage powders, for stockpiled nutrition

  • Pandemic behaviors

  • Wheatgrass

  • Sugar-free beverages

  • Supply chains and distribution

  • Demand

  • Probiotic beverages

  • Market data

  • The gut-brain connection

  • Probiotics, or prebiotics?

  • Expanding beauty drinks out of Asia

  • The Opportunity

  • International Expansion

  • Best Practices in the United States

What are the Risks?

  • Sampling is on pause

  • Functional beverage claims could lead to lawsuits

  • The right stuff, in the right amounts

  • Different criticisms and agendas

  • Examples

  • Strengthening functional beverage claims

  • Industry perspectives

  • Infographic: Functional Beverage Claims

  • Overseas manufacturers don't always get it right

  • Gyms are a particularly threatened distribution channel

  • The restaurant industry hasn't fully recovered yet

  • It isn't easy for smaller companies to distribute their products

  • Industry perspectives

  • Bad timing when launching a new product/new category (being too early or too late)

  • Industry perspectives

  • Raising large sums of money but not being capital efficient

  • Psychological factors

  • Adhering to strategic planning

  • Industry perspectives

  • PR challenges will continue

  • COVID-19 connections

  • Responding to the obesity epidemic

  • Risks of overstating

  • Gender marketing, and the Dr Pepper TEN example

  • Recent criticisms of industry PR + technological factors

Companies Mentioned

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • PepsiCo

  • Danone

  • Nestle

  • Red Bull

  • Glanbia

  • Suntory

  • Karma Water/Karma Culture

  • Hint

  • SPI West Port

  • Super Coffee

  • Zenify/Phi Drinks

  • Moment

  • O2 Active Recovery

  • Olipop

  • Molson Coors

  • Diageo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/748n40

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil’s Wild Week Continues as Prices Recover After Huge Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day plunge in over three months as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle what one analyst called a “panic-stricken” market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkra

  • Exclusive: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visits Nashville — his biggest concern isn't inflation, it's war

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited Nashville Tuesday to speak with local employees and to meet with city and state officials. In between, he sat down with the Nashville Business Journal for an exclusive interview to discuss inflation, the impact of the war in Ukraine and more.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • USD/CAD Pulls Back Despite Oil Market Sell-Off

    USD/CAD settled below the support at 1.2830 and is testing the next support level at 1.2800.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • How Ambani Outfoxed Amazon in a $3.4 Billion Deal Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Add Amazon.com Inc. to the list of companies that have been outmaneuvered by Mukesh Ambani’s juggernaut. Not only has he jolted the U.S. giant in the fight to dominate India’s retail sector, he now holds all the cards in a $3.4 billion dogfight to buy a local cash-strapped retailer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ Aft

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers

    The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union's decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.

  • Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales

    Rio Tinto became the first major mining company to cut ties with Russian businesses and Japan's Sony and Nintendo suspended deliveries of their gaming consoles, joining a global corporate exodus from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Japanese construction machinery supplier Hitachi said it would stop exports and cease most operations in Russia except for vital electrical power facilities, following similar exits by American industrial companies Caterpillar, 3M Co, Deere and Honeywell. The Nikkei newspaper reported Hitachi had suspended operations in Russia following a request from the Ukrainian government to do so.

  • Wheat Prices Plunge in Chicago With Global Stockpiles Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat markets remained locked limit down after a key U.S. report forecast bigger ending stockpiles even as the Ukraine war disrupts supplies out of the key Black Sea region.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fi

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • Oil's magic number that everyone is talking about

    Uncle Sam is preparing to hit the Siberian bear where it hurts. And a lot of people will be feeling the pain.

  • Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

    Oil prices rose on Thursday in volatile trade following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude futures were up $2.53, or 2.28%, at $113.67 a barrel at 0651 GMT after trading in about a $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13% in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.