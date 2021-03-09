Opportunities and Risks in the US Cards and Payments Market to 2024, Featuring Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo
Dublin, March 09, 2021
The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the US cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers during the review-period (2016-20e).
The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.
The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.
This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the US cards and payments industry, including -
Current and forecast values for each market in the US cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge.
Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, direct debits, cheques, and credit transfers. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.
E-commerce market analysis.
Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the US cards and payments industry.
Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.
Scope of the report:
To promote electronic payments in the country, on August 5, 2019 the Federal Reserve Board announced that the country's federal reserve banks will develop a new instant payment system called FedNow. The new payment system will have a wider presence than others and will allow banks of every size in the country to provide instant payment services to their customers. The service will be available to both individuals and businesses and will allow a range of payments, including person-to-person, business-to-business, business-to-customer, customer-to-business, and government-to-person. The new payment system will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and the maximum limit will be $25,000 per transaction. It is likely to be launched in 2023 or 2024. The US already has two instant payment solutions in place: Zelle and Real-Time Payments (RTP). However, neither has universal penetration in the market or interoperability with one another.
The proliferation of challenger banks will drive competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. In August 2019, new challenger bank Zenus Bank commenced its operations after receiving approval from the US regulatory authorities. Customers receive a digital version of a Visa or Mastercard debit card within 15 minutes of account opening. Germany-based digital bank N26 had 250,000 customers as of January 2020, after commencing its operations in the US from August 2019.
While US consumers have traditionally been credit card-reliant, the pandemic is changing consumer spending behavior as recession looms and unemployment grows. According to Visa, its credit card volumes declined by 21% in May 2020 year on year. The shift in consumer spending could drive away $100bn annually from credit cards to debit cards over time as per Visa. In May 2020, JPMorgan Chase revealed credit card spending fell by 40% during March and early April compared to 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
Payment Instruments
Card-based Payments
Merchant Acquiring
E-commerce Payments
Buy Now Pay Later
Mobile Proximity Payments
P2P Payments
Bill Payments
Alternative Payments
Payment Innovations
Payment Infrastructure & Regulation
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Federal Reserve
Bank of America
Citibank
JPMorgan Chase
Wells Fargo
PNC
USAA
US Bank
FIS
Fiserv
Global Payments
Elavon
Vantiv
Square
Discover Financial Services
Visa
Mastercard
American Express
Discover
Star
Pulse
PayPal
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Samsung Pay
Amazon Pay
Walmart Pay
Masterpass
Click to Pay
