Opportunities in the United States Automotive Tools Market: Survey Data from 523 Automotive Technicians
This study covers the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology in 2020.
In total, 523 automotive technicians were surveyed for this research. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician has to be working at least 32 hours per week and physically work on vehicles on at least a weekly basis. Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops.
The publisher has been tracking the automotive repair tool industry through automotive technicians since 2008. When applicable, this research compares data trending as far back as 2008.
Definitions:
Power tool: Tools powered by a motor
Hand tool: A device for doing a particular job that does not use a motor, but is powered solely by the person using it
Handheld diagnostic tool: Reads a vehicle's onboard diagnostic and has reporting capability; specifically, it provides real-time data in addition to a standardized series of diagnostic trouble codes
Pneumatic or air tool: A tool activated by a gas, usually compressed air supplied by a gas compressor
Tool storage device: A tool box, roll cab, cart, or other unit that is used for storing tools
Quality: Relates to Original Equipment (OE) fit, form, and function; the closer something matches the original part, the higher the perceived quality
Reliability: Relates to service life; a reliable product is one that is less susceptible to premature failure and has comparatively low warranty claims
Innovation: Relates to coming up with new ideas or products and making continual improvements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
2. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Auto Tools Purchase Rate
Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision Process
Dominant Brand vs. Key Challengers - Summary of the Ownership Gap across Product Categories
Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends - Mobile Tool Distributor
Auto Tools Purchase Channel Trends
3. Power Tools
Matrix to Guide the Strategic Drivers When Selecting Auto Tools
Strategic Drivers of Power Tool Selection
Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Power Tools
Purchases of Power Tools
Purchases of Power Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
Power Tools Market Performance Index
Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Power Tools
Brand Reputation Gap - Power Tools
Interpreting Word Clouds - What is Most Commonly Said
Word Cloud - Power Tools
Distribution Channels Over Time - Power Tools
4. Hand Tools
Strategic Drivers of Hand Tool Selection
Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Hand Tools
Purchases of Hand Tools
Purchases of Hand Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
Hand Tools Market Performance Index
Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Hand Tools
Brand Reputation Gap - Hand Tools
Word Cloud - Hand Tools
Distribution Channels Over Time - Hand Tools
5. Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection
Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Purchases of Handheld Diagnostic Tools Among Technicians Who Most Prefer the Top Brands
Handheld Diagnostic Tools Market Performance Index
Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Brand Reputation Gap - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Word Cloud - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
Distribution Channels Over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
6. Pneumatic/Air Tools
Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection
Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Pneumatic/Air Tools
Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools
Purchases of Pneumatic/Air Tools Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
Pneumatic/Air Tools Market Performance Index
Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
Brand Reputation Gap - Pneumatic/Air Tools
Word Cloud - Pneumatic/Air Tools
Distribution Channels Over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
7. Tool Storage Devices
Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection
Additional Insights - Strategic Drivers of Tool Storage Device Selection
Purchases of Tool Storage Devices
Purchases of Tool Storage Devices Among Technicians Who Prefer the Top Brands
Tool Storage Market Performance Index
Top Ownership Brand Shares over Time - Tool Storage Devices
Brand Reputation Gap - Tool Storage Devices
Word Cloud - Tool Storage Devices
Distribution Channels Over Time - Tool Storage Devices
8. Profile
Shop and Technician Profile
Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool
Role by Automotive Garage
