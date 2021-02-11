Opportunities in the US Learning Management System Market to 2025, Featuring Key Players Callidus Software, Inc., Competentum Group, Cornerstone OnDemand, Docebo and More
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management System Market Research Report by Component (Services and Solution), by Function (Administration, Content Management, and Performance Management), by Deployment, by Delivery Mode, by End User - United States Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Learning Management System Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities.
This research report categorizes the Learning Management System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Component, the Learning Management System Market studied across Services and Solution. The Services further studied across Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support Services, and Training & Education Services.
Based on Function, the Learning Management System Market studied across Administration, Content Management, and Performance Management.
Based on Deployment, the Learning Management System Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.
Based on Delivery Mode, the Learning Management System Market studied across Blended Learning, Distance Learning, and Instructor-Led Training.
Based on End User, the Learning Management System Market studied across Academic and Corporate.
The report explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Learning Management System Market including Callidus Software, Inc., Competentum Group, Cornerstone OnDemand, Docebo, Edmodo, iSpring Solutions Inc., LearnDash, Saba Software, SAP Litmos, SAP SE, TalentLMS, and The Ken Blanchard Companies.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The report provides insights on the following:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Learning Management System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Learning Management System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Learning Management System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Learning Management System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Learning Management System Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the United States Learning Management System Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Function Outlook
3.4. Deployment Outlook
3.5. Component Outlook
3.6. Delivery Mode Outlook
3.7. End User Outlook
3.8. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
6. United States Learning Management System Market, By Componentn
7. United States Learning Management System Market, By Function
8. United States Learning Management System Market, By Deployment
9. United States Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode
10. United States Learning Management System Market, By End User
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
11.5. Competitive Scenario
11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.5.4. Investment & Funding
11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
Callidus Software, Inc.
Competentum Group
Cornerstone OnDemand
Docebo
Edmodo
iSpring Solutions Inc.
LearnDash
Saba Software
SAP Litmos
SAP SE
TalentLMS
The Ken Blanchard Companies
