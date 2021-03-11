Opportunities in the World Fish Oil Market to 2028: Substantial Development in the Aquaculture Industry Drives Growth
The rising demand for fish oil by the older population, along with the substantial growth of the aquaculture industry, are the main factors driving the growth of this market. Also, fish oil offers numerous health benefits. It has omega-3 fatty acids like EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid), which improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system, and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), which plays a vital role in the efficient functioning of the nervous system. This has significantly enhanced the demand for fish oil.
However, factors harsh weather conditions, stringent government rules & guidelines, and scarcity of fish oil are impeding the market growth. On the bright side, the rising demand from the supplement industry is creating numerous opportunities for market development.
North America is the most promising regional market, and is expected to grow the fastest in the forecasting duration, as compared to others. The United States and Canada produce and consume fish oil on a large scale. Also, the governments of these nations recommend the intake of essential Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA. This has significantly raised the demand for fish oil in the last couple of years, and it is being incorporated in pharmaceutical, supplements, and functional food applications.
The companies competing in this market are Colpex International, Triplenine Group A/S, Corpesca SA, FF Skagen A/S, Marvesa Holdings NV, FMC Corporation, Copeinca AS, Croda International Plc, GC Reiber Vivomega Oils, BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Omega Protein Corporation, Pesquera Diamante SA, Pesquera Exalmar, and Lysi Hf.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Fish Oil Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. North America is the Most Promising Regional Market
2.2.2. Mackerel is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR
2.2.3. Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers
2.2.4. Rising Demand for Fish Oil in Sportspersons
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Partnership & Agreements
2.6.3. Business Expansion
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Substantial Development in the Aquaculture Industry
2.7.2. Growing Demand for Fish Oil in the Aged
2.7.3. Nutritional Benefits Offered by Fish Oil
2.8. Market Restraints
2.8.1. Harsh Weather Conditions
2.8.2. Dearth in Quantity of Fish Oil
2.8.3. Strict Government Guidelines
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Increasing Demand from Supplement Industry
2.10. Impact of Covid-19 on Fish Oil Industry
3. Global Fish Oil Market Outlook - by Species
3.1. Anchovy
3.2. Mackerel
3.3. Sardines
3.4. Cod
3.5. Herring
3.6. Menhaden
3.7. Other Species
4. Global Fish Oil Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Aquaculture
4.2. Animal Nutrition & Pet Food
4.3. Pharmaceuticals
4.4. Supplements & Functional Food
4.5. Other Applications
5. Global Fish Oil Market - Regional Outlook
5.1. North America
5.2. Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.4. Latin America
5.5. Middle East and Africa
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Omega Protein Corporation
6.2. Fmc Corporation
6.3. Copeinca As
6.4. Corpesca Sa
6.5. Colpex International
6.6. Triplenine Group A/S
6.7. FF Skagen A/S
6.8. Marvesa Holdings Nv
6.9. Pesquera Diamante Sa
6.10. Pesquera Exalmar
6.11. Royal Dsm Nv
6.12. Croda International plc
6.13. Basf Se
6.14. GC Reiber Vivomega Oils
6.15. LYSI HF
7. Methodology & Scope
