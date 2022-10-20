U.S. markets closed

OPPORTUNITY FOR AKRON SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS

·1 min read

Complimentary "Medicare Shop and Compare" Event held in October.

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2023 are invited to attend the complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" event, 12 to 4 p.m., Friday, October 28th, 2022, at the Raintree Golf & Events Center, 4350 Mayfair Rd., Uniontown, OH.

The event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Medicare Advantage plan options as well as other options for Medicare coverage. The event is hosted by Paradigm Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by Community Health Care and Pioneer Physicians Network. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit ParadigmSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The event will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision making seniors, including:

  • Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed brokers.

  • Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives

  • Paradigm Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health care plans and physician groups.

Do not worry if you miss the event. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at  ParadigmSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Paradigm Senior Care Advantage

Paradigm Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Community Health Care and Pioneer Physicians Network. More information about Paradigm Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at ParadigmSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunity-for-akron-seniors-to-navigate-medicare-options-301655483.html

SOURCE Paradigm Senior Care Advantage

