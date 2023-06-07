Is There An Opportunity With Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALSN) 48% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Allison Transmission Holdings' estimated fair value is US$97.82 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$51.26 suggests Allison Transmission Holdings is potentially 48% undervalued

Analyst price target for ALSN is US$53.30 which is 46% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$559.8m US$604.0m US$684.3m US$673.0m US$713.0m US$741.1m US$766.2m US$789.3m US$810.9m US$831.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.55% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% US$511 US$503 US$520 US$467 US$451 US$428 US$404 US$380 US$356 US$333

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$832m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.6%– 2.1%) = US$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$11b÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= US$4.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$8.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$51.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Allison Transmission Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.257. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Allison Transmission Holdings, there are three fundamental elements you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Allison Transmission Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does ALSN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

