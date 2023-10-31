Is There An Opportunity With Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) 22% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Amazon.com fair value estimate is US$170

Amazon.com's US$133 share price signals that it might be 22% undervalued

The US$172 analyst price target for AMZN is 1.7% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Amazon.com Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$55.5b US$75.6b US$98.3b US$101.2b US$103.7b US$106.2b US$108.6b US$111.1b US$113.6b US$116.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x17 Analyst x12 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.39% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.21% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$51.7k US$65.5k US$79.3k US$75.9k US$72.4k US$69.0k US$65.8k US$62.6k US$59.6k US$56.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$658b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$116b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$2.2t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.2t÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$1.1t

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.8t. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$133, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Amazon.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.058. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Amazon.com

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Multiline Retail industry.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Amazon.com, we've put together three relevant aspects you should consider:

