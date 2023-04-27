Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services 2022: Mega Trend of Industry Convergence (EV and Energy) and New Business Models, such as EaaS, BaaS, and CaaS
The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly and impacting the energy market and associated services. As OEMs integrate more software-defined solutions into EVs, a potential market for digital products and services (P&S) exists. EV-dedicated digital P&S allows key participants to continuously monetize these solutions through new revenue models. In terms of a broader classification, EV digital services can offer solutions for charging, energy management, vehicles, value-added services (VAS), and eCommerce opportunities. EV digital products can cover one or more of the sub-services and functions under these service classifications.
Digital products can be broadly classified into 3 types: stand-alone products, platforms, and white-label platforms, which cover software or software + hardware; they can be further monetized through new business models, such as platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and hardware-as-a-service (HaaS).
Major global OEMs, including GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), are creating dedicated business divisions for EV-related and new energy businesses, further enhancing the importance of strong EV digital product portfolios. Market opportunities for EV digital P&S range from OEMs and end customers to charging business companies, energy service providers, mobility and fleet operators, and repurposing or recycling companies.
In this study, the analyst identifies about 36 EV digital P&S; it observes that it is a highly competitive market with more than 200 participants. The study also covers functions and sub-functions of EV digital P&S and highlights market opportunities for each. The more services, functions, and sub-functions a digital product covers, the higher its value addition and monetization prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
EV Digital Services: Outline
EV Digital Products: Outline
EV Digital Businesses by Main OEMs
EV Digital P&S by Main OEMs
EV Digital P&S: Participants
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Main Findings
How to Read the Following Slides
Charging
Energy Management
Energy Management: Smart Charging
Energy Management: V2X
Energy Management: EaaS
Vehicle
Vehicle: Battery
Vehicle: Electric Drive/Power Electronics
Vehicle: Navigation/IVI
VASs
VASs: Insurance
VASs: Maintenance
VASs: ODF/Subscription
VASs: Subscription
eCommerce
eCommerce: Marketplace
eCommerce: Online Shop
Growth Opportunity 1: Entry of Energy Services into New Mobility
Growth Opportunity 2: Innovation in Cloud-enabled IoT and Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 3: Advancement in BMSs and Power Electronics of EVs
Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
List of Exhibits
