Is There An Opportunity With Anika Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANIK) 50% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Anika Therapeutics' estimated fair value is US$44.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Anika Therapeutics' US$22.44 share price signals that it might be 50% undervalued

Analyst price target for ANIK is US$27.67 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.07m US$12.0m US$16.2m US$20.1m US$23.7m US$26.9m US$29.5m US$31.8m US$33.7m US$35.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 34.21% Est @ 24.61% Est @ 17.89% Est @ 13.19% Est @ 9.90% Est @ 7.60% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$6.7 US$10.7 US$13.5 US$15.8 US$17.6 US$18.7 US$19.4 US$19.6 US$19.6 US$19.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$161m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$35m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$903m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$903m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$494m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$655m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$22.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Anika Therapeutics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Anika Therapeutics, we've compiled three essential elements you should assess:

