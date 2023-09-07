Is There An Opportunity With Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:ATAT) 26% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Atour Lifestyle Holdings' estimated fair value is US$26.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Atour Lifestyle Holdings' US$19.46 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

Analyst price target for ATAT is CN¥29.32, which is 11% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.23b CN¥1.43b CN¥1.58b CN¥1.71b CN¥1.82b CN¥1.91b CN¥1.99b CN¥2.06b CN¥2.12b CN¥2.18b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.55% Est @ 8.03% Est @ 6.27% Est @ 5.03% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.14% Est @ 2.84% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% CN¥1.1k CN¥1.2k CN¥1.2k CN¥1.2k CN¥1.2k CN¥1.1k CN¥1.1k CN¥1.0k CN¥988 CN¥933

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.2%) = CN¥33b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥33b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= CN¥14b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥25b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$19.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Atour Lifestyle Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.109. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Atour Lifestyle Holdings, there are three relevant aspects you should explore:

Financial Health: Does ATAT have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does ATAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

