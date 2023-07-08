Is There An Opportunity With Bastei Lübbe AG's (ETR:BST) 49% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Bastei Lübbe fair value estimate is €9.83

Bastei Lübbe's €5.05 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Bastei Lübbe's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 59%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €4.90m €5.60m €6.09m €6.46m €6.74m €6.95m €7.11m €7.23m €7.32m €7.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.66% Est @ 6.14% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.13% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 0.93% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% €4.6 €5.0 €5.2 €5.2 €5.1 €5.0 €4.9 €4.7 €4.5 €4.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €49m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €7.4m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.5%– 0.2%) = €139m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €139m÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= €81m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €130m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €5.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bastei Lübbe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.894. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bastei Lübbe

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BST.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Bastei Lübbe, we've put together three relevant items you should consider:

