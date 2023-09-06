Is There An Opportunity With Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BWMN) 40% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Bowman Consulting Group fair value estimate is US$48.08

Current share price of US$28.68 suggests Bowman Consulting Group is potentially 40% undervalued

The US$42.00 analyst price target for BWMN is 13% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$22.5m US$28.8m US$33.5m US$37.6m US$41.1m US$44.0m US$46.4m US$48.6m US$50.4m US$52.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.47% Est @ 12.18% Est @ 9.17% Est @ 7.06% Est @ 5.59% Est @ 4.56% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.33% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% US$20.9 US$24.8 US$26.8 US$27.8 US$28.2 US$28.0 US$27.4 US$26.6 US$25.6 US$24.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$261m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$52m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.2%) = US$938m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$938m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= US$442m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$702m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$28.7, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bowman Consulting Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.135. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bowman Consulting Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Bowman Consulting Group, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bowman Consulting Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BWMN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

