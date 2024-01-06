Is There An Opportunity With CAE Inc.'s (TSE:CAE) 35% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, CAE fair value estimate is CA$44.18

Current share price of CA$28.50 suggests CAE is potentially 35% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 24% higher than CAE's analyst price target of CA$35.63

Does the January share price for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$271.8m CA$437.9m CA$516.0m CA$573.4m CA$621.4m CA$661.4m CA$695.1m CA$723.9m CA$749.0m CA$771.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Est @ 11.13% Est @ 8.37% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.01% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% CA$256 CA$388 CA$430 CA$450 CA$459 CA$459 CA$454 CA$445 CA$433 CA$420

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$4.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$772m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.9%) = CA$18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$18b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= CA$9.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$14b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$28.5, the company appears quite good value at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:CAE Discounted Cash Flow January 6th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CAE as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.868. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CAE

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CAE.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For CAE, we've compiled three important aspects you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for CAE you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CAE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

