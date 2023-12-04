Is There An Opportunity With Cardinal Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:CJ) 39% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Cardinal Energy's estimated fair value is CA$11.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$6.73 suggests Cardinal Energy is potentially 39% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 20% suggests Cardinal Energy's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

How far off is Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$112.0m CA$57.0m CA$111.0m CA$111.2m CA$112.0m CA$113.2m CA$114.8m CA$116.5m CA$118.4m CA$120.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.20% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.73% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% CA$104 CA$49.2 CA$88.9 CA$82.7 CA$77.4 CA$72.7 CA$68.4 CA$64.5 CA$60.8 CA$57.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$726m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$120m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.9%) = CA$2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.1b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CA$1.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$1.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$6.7, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cardinal Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.150. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cardinal Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Cardinal Energy, we've compiled three essential items you should assess:

