Is There An Opportunity With Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG's (VTX:GAV) 48% Undervaluation?

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Carlo Gavazzi Holding fair value estimate is CHF612

Current share price of CHF318 suggests Carlo Gavazzi Holding is potentially 48% undervalued

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF28.0m CHF21.5m CHF21.5m CHF21.5m CHF23.5m CHF24.0m CHF24.3m CHF24.5m CHF24.7m CHF24.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.39% Est @ 1.00% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 0.53% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% CHF26.5 CHF19.3 CHF18.2 CHF17.3 CHF17.8 CHF17.2 CHF16.5 CHF15.8 CHF15.1 CHF14.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF178m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF25m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.08%) = CHF446m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF446m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= CHF257m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF435m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF318, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SWX:GAV Discounted Cash Flow January 20th 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carlo Gavazzi Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.115. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carlo Gavazzi Holding

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GAV.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Carlo Gavazzi Holding, we've put together three relevant elements you should further research:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Carlo Gavazzi Holding that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does GAV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

