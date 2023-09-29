Is There An Opportunity With Cenovus Energy Inc.'s (TSE:CVE) 21% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cenovus Energy fair value estimate is CA$35.97

Cenovus Energy is estimated to be 21% undervalued based on current share price of CA$28.46

The CA$31.15 analyst price target for CVE is 13% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Cenovus Energy Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$6.46b CA$5.63b CA$5.17b CA$4.90b CA$4.75b CA$4.67b CA$4.65b CA$4.65b CA$4.69b CA$4.73b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ -8.23% Est @ -5.21% Est @ -3.09% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.56% Est @ 0.16% Est @ 0.67% Est @ 1.03% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% CA$6.0k CA$4.8k CA$4.1k CA$3.6k CA$3.2k CA$2.9k CA$2.7k CA$2.5k CA$2.3k CA$2.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$34b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$4.7b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.9%) = CA$75b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$75b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CA$34b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$68b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$28.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cenovus Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.279. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cenovus Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Cenovus Energy, we've compiled three essential aspects you should consider:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for Cenovus Energy we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CVE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

