Is There An Opportunity With CES Energy Solutions Corp.'s (TSE:CEU) 35% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, CES Energy Solutions fair value estimate is CA$4.11

Current share price of CA$2.68 suggests CES Energy Solutions is potentially 35% undervalued

Analyst price target for CEU is CA$4.05 which is 1.4% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$149.9m CA$138.9m CA$132.6m CA$129.1m CA$127.4m CA$126.9m CA$127.2m CA$128.2m CA$129.5m CA$131.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Est @ -7.29% Est @ -4.56% Est @ -2.65% Est @ -1.32% Est @ -0.38% Est @ 0.27% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.28% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 13% CA$132 CA$108 CA$90.9 CA$78.1 CA$67.9 CA$59.7 CA$52.8 CA$46.9 CA$41.8 CA$37.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$715m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$131m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (13%– 1.8%) = CA$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= CA$327m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$1.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$2.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CES Energy Solutions as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.953. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CES Energy Solutions

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Energy Services industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 2 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For CES Energy Solutions, there are three important elements you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that CES Energy Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant... Future Earnings: How does CEU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

