Is There An Opportunity With Cytokinetics, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CYTK) 43% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Cytokinetics' estimated fair value is US$47.76 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cytokinetics is estimated to be 43% undervalued based on current share price of US$27.05

The US$60.81 analyst price target for CYTK is 27% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the October share price for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$382.5m -US$334.8m -US$312.7m US$112.0m US$154.1m US$195.7m US$233.9m US$267.3m US$295.8m US$319.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 37.59% Est @ 26.95% Est @ 19.51% Est @ 14.30% Est @ 10.66% Est @ 8.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% -US$360 -US$297 -US$261 US$88.2 US$114 US$137 US$154 US$166 US$173 US$176

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$320m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$8.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.2b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$4.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$4.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$27.1, the company appears quite good value at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cytokinetics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cytokinetics

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CYTK.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Cytokinetics, we've put together three essential factors you should explore:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Cytokinetics (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CYTK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

