Is There An Opportunity With Dancomech Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DANCO) 45% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dancomech Holdings Berhad's RM0.47 share price signals that it might be 45% undervalued

The average premium for Dancomech Holdings Berhad's competitorsis currently 3,685%

Does the April share price for Dancomech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:DANCO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Dancomech Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM20.0m RM23.1m RM25.5m RM27.7m RM29.6m RM31.4m RM33.0m RM34.6m RM36.1m RM37.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.52% Est @ 8.43% Est @ 6.96% Est @ 5.93% Est @ 5.22% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.11% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM18.0 RM18.9 RM18.9 RM18.6 RM18.0 RM17.2 RM16.4 RM15.5 RM14.6 RM13.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM170m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM38m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM556m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM556m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM204m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM374m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dancomech Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.101. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dancomech Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for DANCO.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Dancomech Holdings Berhad, there are three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Dancomech Holdings Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does DANCO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

