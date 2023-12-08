Is There An Opportunity With ElringKlinger AG's (ETR:ZIL2) 45% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ElringKlinger is €10.03 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ElringKlinger is estimated to be 45% undervalued based on current share price of €5.52

The €7.75 analyst price target for ZIL2 is 23% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the December share price for ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €50.3m €55.8m €59.7m €62.6m €64.9m €66.6m €68.0m €69.0m €69.9m €70.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 6.89% Est @ 4.96% Est @ 3.61% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.00% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 0.99% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 10% €45.5 €45.8 €44.3 €42.1 €39.5 €36.7 €33.9 €31.1 €28.5 €26.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €373m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €71m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (10%– 0.5%) = €709m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €709m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= €262m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €635m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €5.5, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ElringKlinger as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ElringKlinger

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For ElringKlinger, we've put together three important factors you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - ElringKlinger has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does ZIL2's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

