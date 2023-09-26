Is There An Opportunity With Eurocell plc's (LON:ECEL) 33% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Eurocell's estimated fair value is UK£1.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.14 suggests Eurocell is potentially 33% undervalued

Analyst price target for ECEL is UK£1.73, which is 1.7% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£15.3m UK£19.7m UK£18.7m UK£18.0m UK£17.7m UK£17.5m UK£17.5m UK£17.6m UK£17.7m UK£17.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -5.29% Est @ -3.29% Est @ -1.89% Est @ -0.91% Est @ -0.22% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.60% Est @ 0.83% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% UK£13.9 UK£16.3 UK£14.0 UK£12.3 UK£11.0 UK£9.9 UK£9.0 UK£8.2 UK£7.5 UK£6.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£109m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£18m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (10.0%– 1.4%) = UK£210m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£210m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= UK£81m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£190m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eurocell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.455. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Eurocell

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Eurocell, we've put together three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eurocell that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ECEL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

