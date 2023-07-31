Is There An Opportunity With Hochschild Mining plc's (LON:HOC) 38% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Hochschild Mining's estimated fair value is UK£1.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hochschild Mining's UK£0.74 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued

The US$1.11 analyst price target for HOC is 6.6% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$63.5m US$73.0m US$79.7m US$85.2m US$89.6m US$93.2m US$96.2m US$98.7m US$100.8m US$102.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 9.30% Est @ 6.88% Est @ 5.19% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 1.90% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$56.7 US$58.2 US$56.8 US$54.2 US$50.9 US$47.3 US$43.6 US$39.9 US$36.4 US$33.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$477m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$103m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (12%– 1.2%) = US$968m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$968m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$312m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$789m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hochschild Mining as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.542. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hochschild Mining

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Hochschild Mining, there are three important factors you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Hochschild Mining (1 is a bit concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does HOC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

