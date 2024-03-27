Is There An Opportunity With Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) 41% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Kim Loong Resources Berhad is RM3.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's RM2.18 share price signals that it might be 41% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 56% higher than Kim Loong Resources Berhad's analyst price target of RM2.35

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM179.2m RM186.5m RM193.8m RM201.1m RM208.6m RM216.2m RM224.1m RM232.2m RM240.5m RM249.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.29% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.67% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.58% Est @ 3.57% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM165 RM158 RM151 RM144 RM138 RM132 RM126 RM120 RM114 RM109

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM249m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM5.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM2.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM3.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kim Loong Resources Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kim Loong Resources Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Kim Loong Resources Berhad, there are three important elements you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kim Loong Resources Berhad you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does KMLOONG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

