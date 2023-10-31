Is There An Opportunity With Likewise Group Plc's (LON:LIKE) 46% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Likewise Group is UK£0.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Likewise Group's UK£0.16 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

Likewise Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 48%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£7.20m UK£6.40m UK£5.94m UK£5.67m UK£5.51m UK£5.42m UK£5.39m UK£5.38m UK£5.40m UK£5.44m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.17% Est @ -4.60% Est @ -2.81% Est @ -1.55% Est @ -0.67% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.37% Est @ 0.68% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% UK£6.6 UK£5.4 UK£4.6 UK£4.1 UK£3.6 UK£3.3 UK£3.0 UK£2.8 UK£2.5 UK£2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£38m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.4m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.8%– 1.4%) = UK£75m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£75m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= UK£32m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£71m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Likewise Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.249. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Likewise Group

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Retail Distributors market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Likewise Group, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

