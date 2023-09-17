Is There An Opportunity With Martinrea International Inc.'s (TSE:MRE) 49% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Martinrea International's estimated fair value is CA$25.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Martinrea International's CA$12.74 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

The CA$19.22 analyst price target for MRE is 23% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$150.9m CA$173.0m CA$189.2m CA$202.7m CA$213.9m CA$223.4m CA$231.5m CA$238.8m CA$245.3m CA$251.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.37% Est @ 7.11% Est @ 5.54% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.48% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$135 CA$138 CA$135 CA$129 CA$122 CA$114 CA$106 CA$97.4 CA$89.5 CA$82.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$251m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.6b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$835m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$2.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$12.7, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Martinrea International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Martinrea International

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Martinrea International, there are three essential factors you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Martinrea International that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MRE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

