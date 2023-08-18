Is There An Opportunity With Mobileye Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MBLY) 41% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Mobileye Global's estimated fair value is US$60.59 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Mobileye Global is estimated to be 41% undervalued based on current share price of US$35.77

The US$48.48 analyst price target for MBLY is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$718.7m US$840.1m US$1.12b US$2.38b US$3.09b US$3.75b US$4.34b US$4.84b US$5.27b US$5.63b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 29.79% Est @ 21.50% Est @ 15.69% Est @ 11.63% Est @ 8.79% Est @ 6.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% US$656 US$701 US$857 US$1.7k US$2.0k US$2.2k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.2%) = US$78b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$78b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= US$32b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$49b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$35.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mobileye Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.211. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Mobileye Global, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

