Is There An Opportunity With MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.'s (NYSE:MYTE) 27% Undervaluation?

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V fair value estimate is US$4.68

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V's US$3.43 share price signals that it might be 27% undervalued

Analyst price target for MYTE is €6.17, which is 32% above our fair value estimate

How far off is MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is MYT Netherlands Parent B.V Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €12.9m €15.5m €17.5m €19.1m €20.5m €21.7m €22.7m €23.6m €24.4m €25.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 12.60% Est @ 9.47% Est @ 7.27% Est @ 5.74% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 3.01% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% €12.0 €13.4 €14.1 €14.4 €14.3 €14.1 €13.7 €13.3 €12.8 €12.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €134m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €25m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = €485m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €485m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= €237m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €371m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$3.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MYT Netherlands Parent B.V as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.058. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MYTE.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

