Is There An Opportunity With The North West Company Inc.'s (TSE:NWC) 45% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for North West is CA$71.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$39.65 suggests North West is potentially 45% undervalued

The CA$40.75 analyst price target for NWC is 43% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the December share price for The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$97.7m CA$140.5m CA$143.4m CA$146.1m CA$148.9m CA$151.7m CA$154.6m CA$157.6m CA$160.6m CA$163.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.88% Est @ 1.90% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 1.92% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% CA$92.3 CA$125 CA$121 CA$116 CA$112 CA$107 CA$103 CA$99.4 CA$95.6 CA$92.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$1.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$164m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.9%– 1.9%) = CA$4.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$4.2b÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= CA$2.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$3.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$39.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at North West as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for North West

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For North West, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

Financial Health: Does NWC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NWC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

