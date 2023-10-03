Is There An Opportunity With Pets at Home Group Plc's (LON:PETS) 39% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Pets at Home Group fair value estimate is UK£5.48

Current share price of UK£3.32 suggests Pets at Home Group is potentially 39% undervalued

The UK£4.12 analyst price target for PETS is 25% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£90.3m UK£107.9m UK£123.5m UK£141.0m UK£164.0m UK£180.6m UK£194.1m UK£205.1m UK£214.0m UK£221.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.11% Est @ 7.49% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.48% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% UK£83.6 UK£92.4 UK£97.9 UK£103 UK£111 UK£113 UK£113 UK£110 UK£106 UK£102

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£221m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.4%) = UK£3.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£3.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= UK£1.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£2.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pets at Home Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.131. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pets at Home Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Pets at Home Group, we've put together three pertinent elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pets at Home Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PETS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

