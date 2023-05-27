Is There An Opportunity With PlayAGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGS) 50% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for PlayAGS is US$11.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

PlayAGS' US$5.99 share price signals that it might be 50% undervalued

The US$11.25 analyst price target for AGS is 5.5% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$18.6m US$37.9m US$47.2m US$54.2m US$60.2m US$65.2m US$69.4m US$72.9m US$76.0m US$78.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.78% Est @ 10.98% Est @ 8.32% Est @ 6.45% Est @ 5.15% Est @ 4.24% Est @ 3.60% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 14% US$16.3 US$29.2 US$31.9 US$32.1 US$31.3 US$29.7 US$27.7 US$25.6 US$23.4 US$21.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$268m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$79m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (14%– 2.1%) = US$677m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$677m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= US$183m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$451m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PlayAGS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PlayAGS

Strength

No major strengths identified for AGS.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For PlayAGS, there are three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for PlayAGS (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for AGS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

