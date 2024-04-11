Is There An Opportunity With PlayAGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGS) 41% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PlayAGS fair value estimate is US$15.89

PlayAGS is estimated to be 41% undervalued based on current share price of US$9.34

The US$13.50 analyst price target for AGS is 15% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$30.1m US$40.5m US$48.4m US$55.4m US$61.4m US$66.4m US$70.7m US$74.4m US$77.6m US$80.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 19.62% Est @ 14.42% Est @ 10.78% Est @ 8.23% Est @ 6.45% Est @ 5.20% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 3.72% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$27.0 US$32.6 US$34.9 US$35.9 US$35.6 US$34.6 US$33.0 US$31.2 US$29.2 US$27.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$321m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$80m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (11%– 2.3%) = US$896m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$896m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$302m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$623m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$9.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PlayAGS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.998. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PlayAGS

Strength

No major strengths identified for AGS.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For PlayAGS, we've compiled three additional elements you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for PlayAGS (1 is a bit concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does AGS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

