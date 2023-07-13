Is There An Opportunity With RWS Holdings plc's (LON:RWS) 49% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

RWS Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£4.98 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

RWS Holdings is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of UK£2.52

Analyst price target for RWS is UK£4.44 which is 11% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£85.5m UK£108.1m UK£116.1m UK£122.6m UK£127.8m UK£132.1m UK£135.7m UK£138.8m UK£141.5m UK£144.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 7.42% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.27% Est @ 3.36% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 1.75% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% UK£79.4 UK£93.3 UK£93.1 UK£91.3 UK£88.5 UK£85.0 UK£81.1 UK£77.1 UK£73.0 UK£69.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£831m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£144m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.2%) = UK£2.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.3b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= UK£1.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RWS Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.917. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RWS Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Professional Services industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For RWS Holdings, we've compiled three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - RWS Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for RWS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

