Is There An Opportunity With SMA Solar Technology AG's (ETR:S92) 33% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

SMA Solar Technology's estimated fair value is €80.59 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SMA Solar Technology is estimated to be 33% undervalued based on current share price of €54.00

Our fair value estimate is 21% higher than SMA Solar Technology's analyst price target of €66.50

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €84.2m €78.7m €129.0m €150.0m €167.3m €181.0m €191.7m €199.8m €206.1m €210.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 16.27% Est @ 11.53% Est @ 8.21% Est @ 5.88% Est @ 4.26% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 2.32% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% €78.8 €69.0 €106 €115 €120 €122 €121 €118 €114 €109

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €211m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (6.8%– 0.5%) = €3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €3.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= €1.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €2.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €54.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SMA Solar Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.271. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SMA Solar Technology

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for S92.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For SMA Solar Technology, there are three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for SMA Solar Technology you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. Future Earnings: How does S92's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

