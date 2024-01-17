Is There An Opportunity With STEP Energy Services Ltd.'s (TSE:STEP) 44% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, STEP Energy Services fair value estimate is CA$7.27

STEP Energy Services is estimated to be 44% undervalued based on current share price of CA$4.08

Our fair value estimate is 9.2% higher than STEP Energy Services' analyst price target of CA$6.66

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$60.2m CA$72.0m CA$54.0m CA$47.0m CA$44.0m CA$42.3m CA$41.4m CA$41.0m CA$41.0m CA$41.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -6.35% Est @ -3.87% Est @ -2.13% Est @ -0.91% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.54% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% CA$54.9 CA$59.7 CA$40.8 CA$32.4 CA$27.6 CA$24.2 CA$21.6 CA$19.5 CA$17.7 CA$16.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$315m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$41m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.9%) = CA$536m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$536m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= CA$211m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$525m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$4.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSX:STEP Discounted Cash Flow January 17th 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at STEP Energy Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.569. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for STEP Energy Services

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Energy Services industry.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 4 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For STEP Energy Services, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with STEP Energy Services , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does STEP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

