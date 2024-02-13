Is There An Opportunity With SunPower Corporation's (NASDAQ:SPWR) 27% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

SunPower's estimated fair value is US$5.72 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$4.16 suggests SunPower is potentially 27% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 36% higher than SunPower's analyst price target of US$4.20

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$58.2m US$65.8m US$72.8m US$52.5m US$74.0m US$74.8m US$76.0m US$77.3m US$78.7m US$80.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.48% Est @ 1.72% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 2.01% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$53.5 US$55.7 US$56.6 US$37.6 US$48.7 US$45.3 US$42.3 US$39.5 US$37.0 US$34.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$451m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$80m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.3%) = US$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$551m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$4.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SunPower as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.402. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SunPower

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SPWR.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For SunPower, we've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SunPower that you should be aware of.

