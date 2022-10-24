U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

OPPORTUNITY FOR SYRACUSE SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS: Complimentary "Medicare Shop and Compare" Event held in October

·1 min read

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging into Medicare and want to learn more about Medicare Advantage can explore their options for 2023 during a "Medicare Shop and Compare" seminar, 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022, at the Embassy Suites, 311 Hiawatha Blvd., Syracuse, NY.

The event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various plan options available. The event is hosted by the FamilyCare Medical Group. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com

The event will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision making seniors, including:

  • Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed brokers.

  • Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives

  • Salt City Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health care plans and physician groups.

Don't worry if you miss the seminar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Salt City Senior Care Advantage

Salt City Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the FamilyCare Medical Group. More information about Salt City Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunity-for-syracuse-seniors-to-navigate-medicare-options-complimentary-medicare-shop-and-compare-event-held-in-october-301657621.html

SOURCE Salt City Senior Care Advantage

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Tricida Collapses 95%, Vaxcyte Skyrockets as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- In the risky world of biotech stock trading, a single release on clinical data can spark volatile swings in shares and investor fortunes. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesTech Pushes Stocks Higher as Key Earnings Loom: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutTake Tricida Inc. and Va

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • Three things investors will be looking for in Biogen's Q3 earnings

    The drugmaker will again face analysts on Tuesday amid cautious hope for its neurodegenerative disease drugs and an ongoing CEO search. Here's what to watch for.

  • Dove, Suave, Bed Head among dry shampoos recalled for traces of potentially cancer-causing benzene

    Unilever has issued a voluntary U.S. recall of 19 aerosol dry-shampoo products manufactured before October 2021.

  • Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore Medicare open enrollment

    Until December 7, you can sign up, switch, or drop a plan, with the new coverage beginning January 1.

  • 90% of Listeria Cases Stem From One Grocery Store Item

    Food poisoning is a scary thing. It’s often more of a nuisance than a life-threatening situation, though it certainly can be the latter, and it can put us off otherwise innocuous foods for years to come. Listeria is one type of bacteria linked to food poisoning that you’ve probably heard about in the context of grocery store recalls, and several high-profile listeria outbreaks around the country have involved tainted ice cream. However, despite the stories that make headlines, ice cream is not t

  • Novartis Experimental Drug Shows Meaningful Superiority Over Previous Treatment In Rare Blood Disorder

    Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan was superior to anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Phase 3 APPLY-PNH trial analyzed the patients experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5s1. PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red blood cells, blood clots, and impaired bone marrow function. Topline results showed a statistically significant and clinica

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms in mystery outbreak

    Nearly half the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said.

  • Unilever recalls dry shampoo that may contain 'elevated levels' of cancer-causing chemical

    Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products – from brands like Dove to TRESemmé – over benzene concerns.

  • Biden to receive updated COVID vaccine on Tuesday

    President Biden is set to receive an updated COVID-19 vaccination shot on Tuesday in an effort to encourage Americans to get their latest booster shots amid the ongoing pandemic. “The President will receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine and will deliver remarks on the ongoing fight against the virus,” the White House said in an email…

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Do These 3 Things Now Before COVID Surge

    COVID-19 cases have been declining lately and safety guidelines have been relaxed to the point that people are questioning if we're still in a pandemic. We are according to the World Health Organization, but we could reach endemic status soon. "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference. "A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she h

  • If This Happens to You at Night, Your Stroke Risk Skyrockets, New Study Says

    Stroke is the fourth-leading killer in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). And even when a stroke isn't lethal, it's still serious. "A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence," the organization's experts write. So a new study that links increased stroke risk with something that happens to many of us at night is cause for concern. Read on to find out what could put you in harm's way,

  • Three New Yorkers Ordered Cocaine From the Same Delivery Service. All Died From Fentanyl.

    Cocaine, long popular among New York professionals, is now often tainted with fentanyl, catching users unprepared and driving drug fatalities. In New York City, 81% of cocaine deaths in 2020 involved fentanyl.

  • 6 Secrets Chipotle Doesn't Want You to Know

    Almost three decades ago in In Denver, Colorado, a legend was born. A Tex-Mex legend, that is. Chipotle, the chain restaurant that now dominates the burrito scene, got its start in the middle of the country in 1993.Originally, its founder was hoping to sell 107 burritos a day. Just enough to turn a profit. Today, with over 2,700 locations, the brand has far exceeded those initial expectations.And while Chipotle undoubtedly dominates the grab-n-go burrito scene, the chain's trajectory has not bee

  • My Doctor Told Me to Eat More Plants to Lower My Blood Pressure. What Happened.

    Working in financial services is stressful and advisors will find this article on the health benefits of a mostly plant-based diet well worth reading. Our writer changed his diet and with in a month his blood pressure dropped more than 10 points. His diet emphasizes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium—which help control blood pressure—and limits foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

  • Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

    U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

  • Top-recommended Exercises To Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat, Trainer Says

    If you want to lose belly fat, you're not alone, as this is a super-common fitness goal many individuals strive to achieve. WebMD explains that everyone carries around some fat in the belly area, even if you're sporting abs. But excess visceral fat can have a detrimental impact on your health, as it's associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia, heart disease, colon cancer, and breast cancer. To help you obtain a trim midsection and stay in good health, we

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.