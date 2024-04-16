Is There An Opportunity With Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (SGX:Y92) 43% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Thai Beverage is S$0.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Thai Beverage is estimated to be 43% undervalued based on current share price of S$0.48

Analyst price target for Y92 is ฿0.66 which is 22% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Thai Beverage

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (THB, Millions) ฿35.1b ฿35.4b ฿37.2b ฿38.6b ฿39.9b ฿41.1b ฿42.1b ฿43.2b ฿44.2b ฿45.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.35% Est @ 2.26% Present Value (THB, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% ฿32.4k ฿30.1k ฿29.2k ฿27.9k ฿26.6k ฿25.2k ฿23.9k ฿22.6k ฿21.3k ฿20.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ฿259b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Story continues

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ฿45b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.5%– 2.1%) = ฿720b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ฿720b÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= ฿320b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ฿579b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thai Beverage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.923. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thai Beverage

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Thai Beverage, we've put together three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Thai Beverage (including 1 which is concerning) . Future Earnings: How does Y92's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.