Is There An Opportunity With TT Electronics plc's (LON:TTG) 26% Undervaluation?

TT Electronics' estimated fair value is UK£2.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.62 suggests TT Electronics is potentially 26% undervalued

Analyst price target for TTG is UK£2.51, which is 15% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£23.3m UK£32.6m UK£37.2m UK£40.5m UK£43.2m UK£45.3m UK£47.1m UK£48.5m UK£49.7m UK£50.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 8.86% Est @ 6.57% Est @ 4.97% Est @ 3.85% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.14% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12% UK£20.9 UK£26.1 UK£26.7 UK£26.0 UK£24.8 UK£23.3 UK£21.6 UK£20.0 UK£18.3 UK£16.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£224m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£51m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (12%– 1.2%) = UK£489m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£489m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£161m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£385m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TT Electronics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.508. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TT Electronics

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For TT Electronics, there are three essential items you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TT Electronics . Future Earnings: How does TTG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

