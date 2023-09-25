Is There An Opportunity With Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTWO) 38% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Take-Two Interactive Software's estimated fair value is US$224 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Take-Two Interactive Software's US$138 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued

Analyst price target for TTWO is US$157 which is 30% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$89.5m US$1.04b US$1.41b US$1.49b US$1.88b US$2.12b US$2.33b US$2.51b US$2.66b US$2.78b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 13.18% Est @ 9.87% Est @ 7.55% Est @ 5.93% Est @ 4.80% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$83.3 US$898 US$1.1k US$1.1k US$1.3k US$1.4k US$1.4k US$1.4k US$1.4k US$1.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$12b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.8b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$54b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$54b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$38b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$138, the company appears quite undervalued at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Take-Two Interactive Software as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.049. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TTWO.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

